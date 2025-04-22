Nunes delights in 'tough' Man City win over Aston Villa

Manchester City hero Matheus Nunes basked in his team's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, stating that the Citizens showed the right mentality throughout.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, the Portugal international scored his first league goal to send the Etihad Stadium into a frenzy.

When asked in a post-match interview about the importance of his first league goal for the club, Nunes said: “It was very important. Perfect timing! It couldn’t have come at a better time. Yeah it was amazing.

“I mean this was a very tough game and a very tough opponent. We came with the mentality that we needed to win this game and that’s what happened.

“We will see at the end of the season how big it will be. Every three points now will be very important. We will go for every game for the three points.”