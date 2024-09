Man City defender Dias happy seeing Lage make Benfica return

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is happy seeing Bruno Lage return to Benfica.

Dias worked with Lage previously with Benfica.

Asked about Lage at his Portugal presser, Dias said: "I won't go into detail in my answer.

"I won't go too far, I won't comment on what I think of the decision, I just want to wish coach Bruno Lage the best of luck, I was very happy with him at Benfica.

"As such, I will always wish the best for both him and Benfica."