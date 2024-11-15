Tribal Football
Man City defender Ake: Treble lessons can be used to end form slump
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake says they can draw on past success to snap their current form slump.

City lost their past four games before breaking up for international week.

Recalling how tough it was to win the Treble in 2022/23, Ake told City's website: “We do that ourselves, when we talk about it and think it was great, the Treble season.

“And then we watched the documentary and you thought: ‘I forgot about this bit, that moment when we were losing games like the Southampton game, there was a few in a row when we were losing and not playing well.

“It wasn’t a crisis but we were thinking: ‘boys we have to step up because it’s not going well’.

“Sometimes you forget that, you think only about the good moments. But these moments were pivotal in that season as well and it’s good to remind yourselves of that.”

Ake also said: “It’s been so tough this season, you see with Southampton and Wolverhampton, people think you’re just going to win easy but every game is tough in this league.

“Every team plays out from the back and does well on the ball so it’s so difficult.”

 

