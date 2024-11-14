Man City owners looking to purchase another European side with Dutch team targeted

Man City owners looking to purchase another European side with Dutch team targetted

Manchester City owners City Football Group want to buy another European team.

The group includes several teams in Europe and around the world, including Melbourne City, Mumbai City, Montevideo City Torque, New York City, Troyes, Lommel, Girona, Shenzhen Peng City, Yokohama F. Marinos, Palermo, and Bahia.

Now they are set to add a Dutch team to their ranks, per media outlet De Gelderlander.

The CFG is looking to purchase a stake in beleaguered Dutch second-tier side Vitesse Arnhem.

And it appears as though they may be competing against Red Bull’s network of clubs for the acquisition.

Vitesse, which had an unofficial link with Chelsea for several years, were recently close to declaring bankruptcy.