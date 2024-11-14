Bellamy on potentially copying Guardiola's style with Wales: I'm not a little Pep

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has stated that he is not looking to emulate Manchester City.

The former City player has an association with former Manchester City performance analysis head Piet Cremers.

He worked with Cremers when they were under Vincent Kompany’s coaching staff at Burnley.

"It's been everything," the former Man City forward told PA Sport of Cremers’ impact on the Wales team.

"I knew (before he joined Burnley) that he was in the analysis world and Pep's analyst for four or five years, day to day, so (having) the insight of one of the real incredible minds.

"To be able to tap into that and I'm not a little Pep, if you know what I mean. I have different ways and no-one is him.

"But to get an insight and to see his view, it gets you looking at something. Because we (Cremers and Bellamy) are so aligned in what we see, it allows me to find comfort as well.

"If I showed you some of the shapes you'd be like, 'that's insane'. But he puts it into practice, 'No, this is actually the right thing to do, this is how we do this'.

"I've seen him work it and I was like, 'Wow, this works, this is serious'."