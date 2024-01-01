Man City defender Akanji impressed by Bobb, McAtee for Community Shield win

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji sung the praises of young pair Osca Bobb and James McAtee after their Community Shield triumph against Manchester United.

Bobb was named man of the match on the day, with McAtee hitting the post.

Akanji, who hit the winning penalty in the shootout, said: “I haven’t trained a lot with them this season, it’s just four days now.

“The others, I’ve seen more in America on the Tour.

“I think they showed a great performance today, all of them, so I’m looking forward to a good season with them.”