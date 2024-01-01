Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow

Man City defender Akanji impressed by Bobb, McAtee for Community Shield win

Man City defender Akanji impressed by Bobb, McAtee for Community Shield win
Man City defender Akanji impressed by Bobb, McAtee for Community Shield win
Man City defender Akanji impressed by Bobb, McAtee for Community Shield winTribalfootball
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji sung the praises of young pair Osca Bobb and James McAtee after their Community Shield triumph against Manchester United.

Bobb was named man of the match on the day, with McAtee hitting the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Akanji, who hit the winning penalty in the shootout, said: “I haven’t trained a lot with them this season, it’s just four days now.

“The others, I’ve seen more in America on the Tour. 

“I think they showed a great performance today, all of them, so I’m looking forward to a good season with them.”

Mentions
Akanji ManuelMcAtee JamesBobb OscarManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Bobb delighted setting up Bernardo equaliser ahead of Man City shootout triumph
Man City boss Guardiola talks up Bobb, McAtee for big roles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag upbeat after Community Shield defeat: Many positives