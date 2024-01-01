Tribal Football
Bobb delighted setting up Bernardo equaliser ahead of Man City shootout triumph

Oscar Bobb was proud of his role in Manchester City's Community Shield triumph against Manchester United.

City won on penalties after Bobb set up Bernardo Silva for an 89th minute equaliser at Wembley.

“The belief, all the way through we had it, we kept going. We didn’t get too downbeat and then it came,” he said.  

“It’s a great feeling, the first time we’ve won it in four years so honestly it’s amazing. To do it with a young group in the first real game of the season, it’s great.

“I thought it was going to be Erling (Haaland)! But Bernie was there, he’s a great headerer, so fortunately he got there.

“It’s another trophy. It’s a great start, keeps a lot of confidence and no negatives.”

