Man City boss Guardiola talks up Bobb, McAtee for big roles

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Oscar Bobb and James McAtee will have roles to play this season.

The pair impressed for City's Community Shield triumph against Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola said: "They have the standards that we have.

“I know them, especially McAtee, from a long time ago. We saw Oscar last season. They have the confidence from their mates. They adore them. The can rely on them.

“Oscar make a fantastic game in the States. Macca’s first two games in the US were not good but every game he is better and today was closer to the McAtee he can be.”

On Bobb, the manager continued: “We want more.

“Sometimes he had the chance to take the ball and go and he was a little bit passive.

“He has something unique; be stopped then go, first one or two steps, right or left are unbelievable.

“The goal, how he turns and make the cross, huge quality. He has incredible values and work ethic. He has the ability to do it and he can do it more regularly.”

On McAtee, Guardiola added: “He knows all the processes.

“I think his period in Sheffield helped him a lot to give him value to how difficult football is. To win points. It helped him a lot.

“When you play in the small spaces, attack the goal, McAtee has this quality in small spaces. That’s why I said to Txiki I don’t want to loan him out because we need him.”