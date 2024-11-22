Man City crock Rodri: I've been suffering

Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits his knee injury rehab is a new experience.

Rodri is back in Manchester this weekend for the first time since undergoing surgery.

“It’s different and difficult because it is my first big injury in my career,” said Rodri.

“You never expect this to happen, but it has and life happens.

“But always I have a positive mentality to go again and recover well.

“I’ve been suffering to be fair, the first month was difficult, but after that it’s time to move on and I can work easily. Everything goes better after the first two months.

“A good positive mentality to come back whenever it is and to get feedback.”

Rodri is happy to be back with his City teammates.

“Yes, I’ve been two months without being in Manchester because I was recovering in Madrid,” he told City's website.

“But I was keeping in touch with the team-mates and watching all the games - suffering sometimes.

“I went to join them today as they arrived and was so pleased to be with them.

“I made kind of a speech because the Ballon d’Or was here, and I told them I was missing them a lot. Like a family you know, and I felt we are a family.”

Asked about how he is as a spectactor, Rodri smiled: “What am I like? Terrible, horrible - I suffer a lot!

“I don’t have control, and I don’t have control of the situation, so it makes me feel nervous.

“I remember the game with Wolves, and I was like ‘oh my God’ and we scored in the 95th minute - I almost started running with an injured knee!

“I’m not a good spectator of my team.”