Man City midfielder Rodri: Real Madrid? Pep just signed a new contract here!

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is delighted with manager Pep Guardiola committing to a new contract.

Rodri quickly turned to the Guardiola news when asked about interest from Real Madrid.

He told Cadena SER today: "When Real Madrid calls you, the best club in history and the most successful, all that that means, it's obviously an honour.

"You must always pay attention. That much is clear."

Rodri also said: "It is a joy that Pep (Guardiola) has decided to continue (extended yesterday). He is the most influential coach in my career.

"It is a joy for the club and for all 'Citizens'. I know him and when I signed for them they told me he would only be there for a few years, I already knew that wasn't going to be the case. Guardiola is similar to (Diego) Simeone in how demanding they are and how much they love this sport."

