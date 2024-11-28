Man City crock Rodri convinced he'll play again this season

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is convinced he'll play again this season.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is recovering from ACL surgery after suffering the injury in September.

"My target is to come back this season. I don't give up on this season, I don't want to make any mistakes. My target is six or seven months," Rodri told The Rest Is Football podcast.

"I am doing much better than I thought. I am enjoying the rest, if it possible to say it that way.

"My feeling was, not like a crack, the knee was stable. I was confident it wasn't too bad. But I have a positive mentality now and that's it.

"The first month and a half was bad in terms of pain, I couldn't walk, but now it is easier."

Rodri also welcomed manager Pep Guardiola's new contract.

"I used to stay behind training most of the time with the manager, talking, because I wanted information," Rodri said.

"As the years go, you don't need that so much, but first year was a massive change for me.

"Pep has the desire to be better every day. He has won the lot, he doesn't need to do this. He has this hunger to go again, which is why I am so excited he has decided to stay.

"He grabs you in his room and tells you tactics, he is always there with sessions. He demands from you and if someone doesn't push you every day, you don't grow.

"He is an unbelievable worker. Of course he is the best. The titles talk by themselves but also Spain, Germany and England - he has been influential everywhere."

