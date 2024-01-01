Man City chiefs convinced Guardiola contract announcement close

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is closer to agreeing on extending his contract.

Guardiola's current deal is running down this season, with doubts emerging over the Catalan's future in England.

However, the Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting there is now a belief inside City that Guardiola is close to settling on a new deal.

Guardiola would agree to a 12-month extension, so taking him into season 2025/26. A deal could be signed next month.

Last week, regarding his situation, the manager said: "I want to be really, really convinced that it's the best for the club.

"I will not delay an action knowing that I am creating a problem for the club.

"If I feel there is a problem right now, I will take a decision as quickly as possible. But I don't have that feeling because they understand the reasons that I have."

 

