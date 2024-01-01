Ederson: Man City well prepared for post-Pep era

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is confident the club has a successor for Pep Guardiola lined up.

City's manager is yet to commit to a new deal with his contract running down this season.

Ederson told ESPN Brasil: "Many players have evolved immensely with Guardiola. If you don't develop with him, it's because you don't want to. He shows you the way and it's up to you to put that theory into practice. He's like our GPS: he shows us the way and we follow it."

Ederson also said: "I think Manchester City already have in mind the next coach for the day Pep leaves and will try to follow his same work philosophy elsewhere.

"It would be a big loss, we are talking about the best in the world, but I see a club really well prepared for the post-Pep era."