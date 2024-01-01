Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ex-Al Nassr manager Castro: Working with Ronaldo I understand why he's a phenomenum

Ederson: Man City well prepared for post-Pep era

Ederson: Man City well prepared for post-Pep era
Ederson: Man City well prepared for post-Pep eraAction Plus
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is confident the club has a successor for Pep Guardiola lined up.

City's manager is yet to commit to a new deal with his contract running down this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ederson told ESPN Brasil: "Many players have evolved immensely with Guardiola. If you don't develop with him, it's because you don't want to. He shows you the way and it's up to you to put that theory into practice. He's like our GPS: he shows us the way and we follow it."

Ederson also said: "I think Manchester City already have in mind the next coach for the day Pep leaves and will try to follow his same work philosophy elsewhere.

"It would be a big loss, we are talking about the best in the world, but I see a club really well prepared for the post-Pep era."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEdersonGuardiola PepManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ederson says Man City are "really well prepared club for the post-Pep era"
Man City draw up 2-man shortlist as Guardiola contingency
Guardiola make Man City decision if charges proved