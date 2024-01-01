Guardiola make Man City decision if charges proved

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would be more inclined to stay at the club if they are found guilty of financial crimes.

The Premier League club are in serious danger of a points deduction if they are found guilty by an independent commission.

City are being accused of over 115 breaches of financial rules by the Premier League.

Per The Athletic, Guardiola is still considering whether he is going to stay at City or leave in the summer.

However, a verdict that causes them to be relegated or suffer serious consequences would give him more reason to stay.

He is extremely happy at City and has a great deal of affection for a club that has paid him a lot of money over the years.

