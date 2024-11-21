Man City chairman Khaldoon: Like every fan, I'm delighted Pep will continue

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says the club is delighted to have secured Pep Guardiola to a new contract.

Guardiola put pen to paper on a new two-year contract on Thursday, which will take him through to 2027.

Khaldoon said, “Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game.

“His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our Club, and the English game at large.

“This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books.”

Guardiola added: “Manchester City means so much to me.

“This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club.

“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – The Owner, The Chairman Khaldoon, Ferran, Txiki, the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much.

“Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

