Man City chairman Khaldoon calm about exec departures

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says they can handle any turnover of high level staff.

Omar Berrada has left City to become chief executive of Manchester United, while Rodolfo Borrell has left for the US to become Austin FC's sporting director.

Advertisement Advertisement

Khaldoon said: "Frankly? Proud. It tells you we are very good at what we do at every level.

“Coaching staff, medical staff, physios, senior executives that are being sought after by the best teams in the world. I think if anything, that's testament that we're on the right track. It confirms a) that we're doing it right, b) the people, c) that we have a system, that we have great leadership, that we have great management and a system that continues to produce talent at every level.

“Every aspect of the business of football, from coaching to playing to managing. When you look at people that get an offer for a great job at another club, of course you understand. It’s natural people will take other challenges.

“But I think one thing that I will hopefully always feel is that when they leave, they leave with appreciation for the time they spent at the club. They leave with respect for how this club has helped them in their careers and they'll always have, I think, a positive memory of the time we spent.

“The people that we want to keep, we will do everything we can to keep. Sometimes we can't win them all. But, it's the natural evolution.”