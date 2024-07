Man City captain Walker: The one critic I listen to

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker admits he ignores his critics.

Instead, there is one person he listens to when it comes to his football - his Mum.

He said from England's Euros camp: "I don’t read it at all.

"I’d rather not see it and concentrate on what is going on in camp. I listen to mainly what my mum says.

"My mum always tells me if I have a good game so I listen to her and go from that really."