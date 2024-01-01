Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Man City captain Dias proud winning Community Shield: We've lost the past three!

Man City captain Dias proud winning Community Shield: We've lost the past three!
Man City captain Dias proud winning Community Shield: We've lost the past three!
Man City captain Dias proud winning Community Shield: We've lost the past three!Action Plus
Manchester City captain Ruben Dias was proud of his teammates after winning the Community Shield.

City found a late equaliser from Bernardo Silva to cancel out Alejandro Garnacho's opener for Manchester United to take the match to penalties.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And after a tense shootout, City won 7-6 following Jonny Evans' skied effort for United.

Afterwards, Dias said: "Obviously it feels great to start the season winning. We have lost here in the last three years.

"We're happy to start the season in the way we have and obviously there's a lot to come. It's another trophy and we're always happy to collect trophies. We've just had a long season and we still don't have a full squad back but it is very good for us to start this way.

"It's very different circumstances to the FA Cup final but it's a final and we love to win finals. The way we played, conceding a goal but then to make it 1-1, I'm very proud of all of us and very happy with the win.

"Thank you for coming, this is very special for us and we know what this means to you. It's for them  why we're here."

Mentions
Dias RubenManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag tells players what's needed today against Man City
Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits Zirkzee could make debut today