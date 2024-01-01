COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man Utd

COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man Utd

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named a youthful line-up for today's Community Shield against Manchester United.

United, meanwhile, have welcomed Lisandro Martinez back and have new signing Josh Zirkzee on the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marcus Rashford will start as a lone striker for United.

Community Shield line-ups:

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; O'Reilly, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, Doku; Haaland.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Evans; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Mount; Rashford.