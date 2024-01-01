Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man Utd

COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man Utd
COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man Utd
COMMUNITY SHIELD LINE-UPS: Man City name kids; Lisandro back for Man UtdAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named a youthful line-up for today's Community Shield against Manchester United.

United, meanwhile, have welcomed Lisandro Martinez back and have new signing Josh Zirkzee on the bench.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marcus Rashford will start as a lone striker for United.

 

Community Shield line-ups:

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; O'Reilly, Kovacic; Bobb, McAtee, Doku; Haaland.  

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Evans; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Mount; Rashford. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag tells players what's needed today against Man City
Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits Zirkzee could make debut today
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We want to win today at Wembley