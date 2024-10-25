Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: What I like about Savinho
Man City boss Guardiola: What I like about Savinho
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Savinho deserves credit for the way he has settled since arriving from Girona.

Savinho has quickly established himself as a first team option already this season.

Guardiola said, "He is so young. 

"What I like is that he wants to be the best player on the pitch and try things.

"He has courage to participate in everything. He’s not scoring goals but he’s trying. He has that feeling of being here to be a good player and that defines really good players. It aligns with the club's ambitions and he will get it." 

