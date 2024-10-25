Man City boss Guardiola: Success will come to Southampton's Martin

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes things will come good for Southampton rival Russell Martin.

Saints go to City on Saturday.

Guardiola was asked about Martin at today's pre-match media conference: "He will have success sooner or later. Normally when you change your thoughts and ideas then the players will notice and know you’re not a believer.

"It is one of our jobs to convince the players we are in a good way. It is impossible to train them in something if you show you’re not believing.

"I always have a lot of respect for Championship promoted teams. I don’t know how we can complain sometimes (about the fixture schedule) because look at how many games the Championship teams play."

On playing a team in the bottom three, he added: "After Champions League games, I prefer to play teams who are better in the table because you focus more and not look at that. But it is what it is.

"They have the courage to play and are brave with the ball. Wolves were at the bottom and we struggled to win."