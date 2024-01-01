Lewis: Where I play my best for Man City

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis admits his preference is midfield.

Lewis has been used mainly at fullback by manager Pep Guardiola.

But he says: “I think I am most effective in midfield in the small areas and tight spaces where we can draw players in and then give it to the attackers with more time and more space.

“With their quality that is where we can create the most chances.

“I just enjoy having control of the game, having the ball and just fully in control of the opponent.

“Obviously I had a chance in pre-season to play all of the games because some of the lads were away at the Euros and then needed a bit of a rest which was good for me.

“I got my fitness in quite early, and I think that put me in good stead for the season.

“So far, I have played more than I could have expected, and I am really happy. I just try and better myself every day, see what I do that is good and to try to improve that and see what I do that is bad and try to improve it. That is the best way for me to progress.”

On Rodri's end of season injury, Lewis added: ““I don’t think it is something we have necessarily talked about yet because obviously it is very new to us still.

“It is a very unfortunate situation, and we hope that Rodri comes back quick and stronger.

“We know we have multiple players with enough quality to fill in and carry on the good start to the season.”