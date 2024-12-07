Guardiola "proud" of Man City players after Palace draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with the spirit shown for their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis, before his red card, struck the goals for City on the day.

“We take the point. I’m proud of the players for how they fought and came back twice in difficult conditions – for both sides, not just for us,” Guardiola said.

“But we fought hard as always, and we’ll take the point.

“We played the last 15 minutes with 10 versus 11. We have many important players injured – many players with many minutes but the physicality is there – but we were there, and we did everything we could to win, and I am so pleased and proud of the players.

“Football is a game of mistakes and for the good things – we made two fantastic goals, but they are stronger than us at set-pieces – every single team is at the moment.

“But in general, the game was there, we tried, we fight, and I was very pleased about many things I saw.”

Guardiola also said: “The season started difficult and will all season be difficult.

“We have to survive this season in every game, try to take points to win games and move forward.

“We know it, we feel it but what we have done is really, really good.

“Now we go to UEFA Champions League (to play Juventus on Wednesday) with the players at our disposal and try to do well.”