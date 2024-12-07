Man City boss Guardiola: We'll take Palace point

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was satisfied after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

Rico Lewis struck six minutes before time - then was sent off - to earn City the point in London.

Guardiola later said: "We take a point. We fought incredible and came back twice.

"It's a season to suffer. We'll see what happens in the last month.

"We tried. Big compliment for the opponent.

"We cannot talk about the title race when we lose four games in a row and draw. We'll try to recover players. We'll see in the last month.

"We have to do more games to be consistent. It's difficult in the situation we have. I'm really pleased for the players - they fought and did everything."

