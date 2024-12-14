Man City boss Guardiola warns Man Utd: Our soul and spirit remains

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists the squad's "soul and spirit" remains strong ahead of Sunday's derby.

City host Manchester United having won just once in the past ten games.

“The soul and spirit of this team is there,” Guardiola declared.

“I’m sad for the players because of the way they run and fight in the circumstances.

“And, of course, our fans maybe they’re sad (right now). I understand it - we’re not used to it.

“I know and completely understand our fans may be sad. This group of players have made an era and done things no-one else has done.

“Broken records. I just call the supporters to be there until the end.

“This group of players, they will support them to the end because they deserve it.

“It’s unbelievable they do what they do in this circumstance to compete.

“In life you want to do your best and I want to do mine and when it doesn’t happen you’re more uncomfortable.

“Not just managers but especially the people under scrutiny for every step we do as a team.

“I’m the same, all humans… it’s the same, as a manager I’m more concerned for the responsibility with the people, players, the supporters who support the club, I want to do well.

“Sometimes in the bad moments and times, you have to keep working, the problem is the bad moment, not you, you are fine.

“You think more about what can you do. I feel the past few weeks what the situation is with the results… I’m really pleased for the way we played and have a certain authority in what I’ve done in my career that I know when we play good or not.

“We have to shoot more yeah, do less mistakes yeah - but the game is there.

“The rest of the games we were there. I know the reason why, that’s why you move forward, keep working, this is what we have to do.”

