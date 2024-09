Man City boss Guardiola wants Foden to miss England call

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to stay with the club this week.

Foden has been called up to the England squad for their Nations League games. But he has only played 45 minutes so far this season against Chelsea in the opening game.

Guardiola said: "I don't think so right now.

"I think he will not go but I don't know. He doesn't feel well. But national teams, they decide."

England face the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the coming week.