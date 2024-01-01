Tribal Football
Man City attacker Foden: England players must take blame

England ace Phil Foden believes the players do share blame for their displays at Euro 2024 so far.

The Three Lions have not gotten going at the tournament, barely making the quarter finals.

England needed a 95th minute bailout goal from Jude Bellingham before beating Slovakia in extra-time.

“The players have got to take some of the blame,” said Manchester City midfielder Foden of manager Gareth Southgate being criticized.

“There has to be some leaders to get together and find out a solution to why it is not working.

"There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press. If it is not going like that, you have to (work it out).”

