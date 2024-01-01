Tribal Football
Rodri declares Man City teammate Foden "can be among England's greatest"
Manchester City midfielder Rodri says Phil Foden can be one of England's greatest players.

Foden was named the PFA's Player of the Year this week.

Rodri told the Daily Mail: "For me, Phil is a special talent.

"He has everything to be one of the greatest footballers this country has given to the game. 

"I’m so proud and so happy of what he’s achieved because he really put the team on his shoulders in many moments last season."

On City's season chances, Rodri also said: "Like always, we take it easy at the beginning. We’ve started well but this season is going to be so long so it’s all about creating that culture of winning.

"It’s a matter of self-motivation for me and trying to be better every day. I always have the feeling that I can improve and this is my mentality."

