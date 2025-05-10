Man City boss Guardiola: Toughest season of my career

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's faced the toughest campaign of his career this season.

While City sit in third place, they could finish the season trophyless and Guardiola admits the team's form has taken a personal toll.

Guardiola said: It's been the most difficult, that's for sure. It's been more demanding (than previous seasons), yeah. Much more.

“When you don't win, it's more demanding, emotionally, preparing, with the moods and everything. So it's been more difficult. It's been more difficult than the previous seasons, when we played for the titles.

“We didn't win one game for many months and we were unable to win a lot of games. It's demanding when you don't win. It's a business and you have to win games, otherwise you can't be here."

We let the fans down

Guardiola also conceded: “We represent the fans, we represent the club and you have to do your job as best as possible. This season, we didn't do that. We were at the highest standard and we dropped.

“Even with that, I would say it could be worse. We were not good, I was not good, but we didn't give up. That's why we're here, still fighting to qualify for the Champions League.

“That is a big, big prize and we're in the final of the FA Cup. So we were still there, I was there and the players were there. Not our best, but we didn't give up.”