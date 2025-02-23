Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: This season allows us to reflect on past success

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: This season allows us to reflect on past success
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says this season's battles shows how successful the club has been over the past eight seasons.

Guardiola has overseen the collection of 17 trophies, including the Champions League and a historic Treble.

Ahead of today's clash with Liverpool, the Catalan said: “Maybe in the future this will be an incredible season for the Club to understand how difficult everything is.

“And try to sustain many, many years winning the biggest trophies because it’s so difficult.

“Everybody in this room, myself and everyone, realised this season how much we did in the past. Now it puts it into perspective.

“I could say before in the previous seasons ‘it’s so difficult’ every time I say it but every time they say for Man City it’s easy.

“Now everybody realises, me the first I would say, is surprised at the situation and how incredible it is what we have done.

“We won’t be able to emulate, not even for this club unfortunately.

“Right now it is changing every one, two, three years. It’s changed a lot. Recently teams have improved in levels that we could not imagine in the past. So it will be so, so difficult.”

