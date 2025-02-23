Van der Elst: Man City boss Guardiola shouldn't give up on De Bruyne

Former Belgium star Franky Van der Elst insists Kevin de Bruyne shouldn't be written off by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola appeared to suggest that 33 year-old De Bruyne's time at the top level of the game was coming to an end after their Champions League elimination by Real Madrid last week.

But Van der Elst told Het Nieuwsblad: "My football heart was bleeding. I'd rather see him among the very best. That's where he belongs. Players of that level want to be on that pitch in such a match. Kevin suffered, I think. That must have hurt.

“He is still Kevin De Bruyne . He may not be the player he was a few years ago, but he still has that little extra. If you have to make up a deficit, you want players on the pitch who can score or give a great assist, don't you?”

He added, "I have seen him make some great passes this season. You don't lose that."