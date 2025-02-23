Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future

Van der Elst: Man City boss Guardiola shouldn't give up on De Bruyne

Paul Vegas
Van der Elst: Man City boss Guardiola shouldn't give up on De Bruyne
Van der Elst: Man City boss Guardiola shouldn't give up on De BruyneAction Plus
Former Belgium star Franky Van der Elst insists Kevin de Bruyne shouldn't be written off by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola appeared to suggest that 33 year-old De Bruyne's time at the top level of the game was coming to an end after their Champions League elimination by Real Madrid last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Van der Elst told Het Nieuwsblad: "My football heart was bleeding. I'd rather see him among the very best. That's where he belongs. Players of that level want to be on that pitch in such a match. Kevin suffered, I think. That must have hurt.

“He is still Kevin De Bruyne . He may not be the player he was a few years ago, but he still has that little extra. If you have to make up a deficit, you want players on the pitch who can score or give a great assist, don't you?”

He added, "I have seen him make some great passes this season. You don't lose that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne Kevinvan der Elst FrankyManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola confirms De Bruyne’s absence from the Madrid defeat was purely tactical
Man City prioritise summer move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Wirtz
Man City boss Guardiola: Players workload a factor in form