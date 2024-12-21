Man City boss Guardiola: These 40 days have been bad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his players are ready for today's clash with Aston Villa.

City go to Villa Park having won once in 11 games.

“We made a good training session, today we trained good - the guys are ready,” said Guardiola.

“I handle good moments, and I handle bad ones.

“I had bad ones in the years as a manager, but we were able to come back.

“Now it is taking longer. It is more than 40 bad days of results, that is the truth, but compared to eight years it is better.

“This 40 days is bad, absolutely. I said after (Manchester) United we don’t have a defence; the results speak for themselves.

“I know we can get a good result and see the team coming back and that is what we want to do.”