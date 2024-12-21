Emery says Villa ready to "test" Man City

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says they're "excited" facing Manchester City today.

Villa host City knowing the champions have won only once in the past 11 games.

Emery said: “It’s a very tough match and an exciting match for us. The motivation of playing against Manchester City at home for our supporters is going to be great, everything we are going to face tomorrow with our supporters in Villa Park.

“We’re respecting them a lot. My assessment is to keep going. We are trying to get better in the league and accepting everything we are doing, always trying to improve.

“Tomorrow is a very good test and another competition. The Champions League is coming, FA Cup too, and my assessment now is only thinking about the next match.”

He also said: “I arrived here two years ago and I was here before. It’s always been very difficult. To be consistent like they are usually being is the most difficult.

“They were being successful over the last few years, being consistent in everything. They will again be getting the good performances and they have time to be a winner again in this competition.

“Tomorrow we are going to face them and it’s most important how we are going to face them. How we are going to respond, how we are going to test them – this is the most important thing for me.”