Man City boss Guardiola talks up Leicester target McAtee

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on James McAtee this week.

The City star is one who many clubs are hoping to sign, as he eases his way into being a first team player.

Leicester City have been linked to his signature, while Chelsea are also interested.

Speaking to club media, Guardiola said: “We have a high opinion of him. I would like to see.

“I would love to have him next season with us - he can play in the small spaces in the pockets.

“I think he grew up in terms of physicality and has played for a team fighting relegation and when you do this you get something special.”