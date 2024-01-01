Tribal Football
Man City hoping to give improved contract to young star ahead of new season

Premier League champions Manchester City want to tie down one of their exciting academy products.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens are ready to offer James McAtee a new and improved contract.

The 21-year-old has impressed manager Pep Guardiola since joining up with the first team for preseason.

McAtee, who was on loan at Sheffield United for the past two seasons, is pushing for regular game time.

While he will be on the periphery this season, he will be hoping to get chances when players are rotated.

City are hoping that he can eventually become a first team starter, much like Phil Foden and Oscar Bobb.

