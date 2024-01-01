Man City boss Guardiola suffers Alvarez blow

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's plans for the new season have hit a snag.

The Citizens are in the process of planning out their pre-season preparations.

However, they will be taking on Chelsea in their first Premier League game on August 18th, a week after they play Manchester United in the FA Community Shield.

Now The Mail states that City could be without forward Julian Alvarez, who may go to the Olympics.

While they will have Erling Haaland fit and available, Alvarez would be a big miss.

The 24-year-old wants to go to the Olympics, despite being in his country’s Copa America squad.