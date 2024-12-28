Doku: Man City players are winners; we'll find a way

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is adamant they'll find a way to end their crisis run.

City go to Leicester City on Sunday having won once in the past 13 games.

“We are winners, so we don’t like to lose,” said Doku.

“It is a difficult situation for us, but we have to keep on going.

“The season is far from finished and there are still a lot of things that we can achieve and do.

“Now is the time to look for solutions for how we can solve this. We just need to be the best we can be.”

On manager Pep Guardiola, he added: “He is someone who always has a solution for everything and that is why I have no doubt that Pep, especially in this situation, will come up with something and an idea that will help us out and we will be back.

“He is a great coach to work with.”