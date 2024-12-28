Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club

Doku: Man City players are winners; we'll find a way

Paul Vegas
Doku: Man City players are winners; we'll find a way
Doku: Man City players are winners; we'll find a wayAction Plus
Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is adamant they'll find a way to end their crisis run.

City go to Leicester City on Sunday having won once in the past 13 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are winners, so we don’t like to lose,” said Doku.

“It is a difficult situation for us, but we have to keep on going.

“The season is far from finished and there are still a lot of things that we can achieve and do.

“Now is the time to look for solutions for how we can solve this. We just need to be the best we can be.”

On manager Pep Guardiola, he added: “He is someone who always has a solution for everything and that is why I have no doubt that Pep, especially in this situation, will come up with something and an idea that will help us out and we will be back.

“He is a great coach to work with.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDoku JeremyManchester CityLeicester
Related Articles
Leicester defender Coady: We'll be ready for Man City
Top 3 Premier League players who need to improve this Sunday
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy confirms Barry-Murphy coaching coup