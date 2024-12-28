Top 3 Premier League players who need to improve this Sunday

The Premier League returns this Sunday after a quick turnaround from midweek. Here are three players who need to improve after falling out of form.

EBERICHI EZE

Once a star player for Crystal Palace, Eze has been a shadow of himself this season with just a single goal and 5 assists in 18 appearances. That single goal was a brilliant strike against Chelsea to secure a point for the Eagles who have missed his tenacity more than ever this campaign.

Palace face bottom-of-the-league Southampton this weekend in what is the perfect opportunity for the 26-year-old to show manager Oliver Glasner that he still has the edge needed to start every week in the Premier League. Glasner’s side are 3 points away from the relegation zone, meaning a win against a struggling Saints side is imperative.

Last season Eze bagged 11 goals in the Premier League, the season before that it was 10 goals while this campaign the midfielder cannot seem to find his shooting boots. If there was a time the England international was going to bounce back it is now when Palace needs him the most.

ERLING HAALAND

Perhaps the biggest story in world football is the collapse of Manchester City this season under manager Pep Guardiola who looks ever more distraught with each disappointing week. The absence of Rodri has clearly taken its toll on a side who have won everything there is to be won in recent years.

In any other season 18 goals and 1 assist in 25 appearances would not be classed as a crisis but for a player like Haaland, the numbers he has thrown up in recent weeks are close to nightmarish. The Norwegian international has 1 goal in his last five games and has just 2 goals in his last 10 Premier League starts, numbers nobody would have thought possible last season.

City face an out-of-shape Leicester City side this Sunday away from home at the King Power Stadium in a contest where Haaland must deliver and forget about his dire form to help Guardiola out of his current rut. Despite his form, Haaland is City’s leading scorer with Josko Gvardiol coming in at second, on 9 goals, behind him. He is their source of goals and a top performance against the Foxes is more than needed this weekend.

DARWIN NUNEZ

Nunez has struck just four goals in 23 club appearances this season, and is struggling for a regular starting place under Arne Slot.

Liverpool fans have praised his tireless work rate and unmatched passion for the club but it is hard to ignore his lack of goals which are his main objective as the club’s no.9. The Uruguayan has notched 37 goals from 119 matches in total but continues to struggle in his third campaign on Merseyside.

Patience is running thin and with reports suggesting Liverpool may dip into the market for a new striker this January, Nunez needs to step up against West Ham United this weekend. The 25-year-old has scored twice before against the Hammers including a winner in October 2022 when faith in the striker was at its highest. The transfer scare may be enough for him to wake up and perform once more this Sunday otherwise a winter move could be on the cards.