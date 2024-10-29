Man City boss Guardiola "so sorry" for Ten Hag

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to Erik ten Hag after his sacking by Manchester United on Monday.

Ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Tottenham, Guardiola admitted his sympathy for Ten Hag.

He said, "I'm so sorry for him. I have an incredible relationship with him. He represented United in the highest level in terms of behaviour.

"A manager is one of the only professions where people expect you to be sacked. I don't see it with architects, doctors or teachers. It's only in our job. We have to accept it.

"I wish him all the best - he's going to come back stronger. He knows that our jobs depend on the results. If the results are not good enough, you will be sacked. I'm saying that about myself - I'm not an exception."

 

