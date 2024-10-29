Liverpool boss Slot: We'll see Ten Hag at another big club

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits he has sympathy for Erik ten Hag after his sacking by Manchester United.

Ten Hag lost his job on Monday after just over two seasons in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot, ahead of their Carabao Cup tie at Brighton tomorrow, said: "He's a Dutch manager so it makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people. Always your first thoughts are with the person.

"We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but if it happens - especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it - to get this news for him is a pity.

"We also know, especially us from Holland how well he did at Ajax and he won two trophies over here so we will see him in the near future again at a big club."