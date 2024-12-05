Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd
Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: We must be perfect against Real Madrid

Man City boss Guardiola "so happy" for winning De Bruyne return

Ansser Sadiq
Man City boss Guardiola "so happy" for winning De Bruyne return
Man City boss Guardiola "so happy" for winning De Bruyne returnAction Plus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased for an old stalwart last night.

The Citizens recorded a thumping 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at home, snapping a seven game streak without a win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now that their title challenge is back on track, Guardiola took the time to praise Kevin De Bruyne.

“I’m so happy for him,” said the manager about the Belgian, who scored in this win.

“Last season was many months and this season as well. I’m so happy he’s back.

“He fought a lot. In respect to his physicality and minutes against Feyenoord was not good and that’s why I decided not to play at Anfield for the rhythm they play.

“But the minutes he played at Anfield were really good and today he played 75 fantastic minutes.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityNottingham
Related Articles
De Bruyne deflects praise to Man City pal Grealish after victory over Forest
Nuno defends Forest players after Man City defeat
Man City boss Guardiola happy with Grealish for victory over Forest