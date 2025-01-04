Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho has played well when selected

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased with the progress of Savinho.

The Brazilian winger is in his first season in England after arriving from Troyes.

Guardiola said, "Yes, I think he will help.

"I'm quite sure he will give us a good moment. He's so young and it's his first season in England. I think he played really well when he played. But he's so young and there are so many things to improve."

He added, "We are far from our best. But, of course, we have an opportunity against West Ham to get another win that will help us for the future."

