Sunderland goalkeeper Young impressing Man City scouts

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is a target for Manchester City.

The Sun says Young's form on-loan with Salford City has brought him to the attention of City.

Young is an England U20 international and is set to start for Salford in next week's FA Cup Third Round tie with City.

The youngster has managed to keep six consecutive clean sheets, helping the Ammies to second place on the League Two table.

City are now weighing up whether to move to Young this month or to wait until the summer.

