Man City boss Guardiola: Rodri already looking good on training pitch

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Rodri has stepped up his recovery from knee surgery.

Having undergone his knee op in August, the midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner is now beginning individual training.

Rodri suffered his ACL injury at the beginning of the season.

“I don’t know, I hope and wish,” Guardiola replied when asked if Rodri will be fully fit for the Club World Cup.

“It will be nice if he could play tomorrow but we don’t want to do a wrong decision right now and take a step back.

“The doctor says he’s injured for six, seven months. He’s behaving really well on the pitch already.

“Competitive is completely different. We will see. I rely on what the physios and the doctor say.

“We don’t want to use him for two weeks and then not have him for a long time afterwards. We have to make sure that he’s fine.”