Man City boss Guardiola drops positive Rodri recovery update

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is upbeat on Rodri's recovery from knee surgery.

Having suffered an ACL injury in August, the Ballon d'Or winner hit the training pitch last week and was filmed doing work with the ball.

Guardiola has hinted Rodri is now ahead of schedule for a playing return.

"We can't go three days, three days three days, so many games," he said before yesterday's FA Cup win against Plymouth.

“And of course we need fresh legs and players to come on the team.

"This is (the full squad) except Oscar Bobb and Rodri, that they are close both to come back and it is the first time we will have more or less the squad and I am pretty sure if the season had been more or less that way the circumstances would have been different.”