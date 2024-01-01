Man City boss Guardiola rejects need for Alvarez replacement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he's not seeking a direct replacement for Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina striker is set to join Atletico Madrid on Monday.

Asked about a replacement, Guardiola stated: "We will see the chances at the end of the market, if a club needs to sell more than now for example, so I don’t know."

Asked about what he needs, the manager stated: "Maybe a holding midfielder who can play central defender or a central defender who can play in the position of Rodri."

Guardiola added: "For many years (they) have done it. Many years. But it’s not news. It’s just when City spends more."