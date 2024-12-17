Man City boss Guardiola recommends Kimmich swoop

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City could be ready to turn to one of manager Pep Guardiola’s former players.

The Spaniard has rarely brought in players to the club that he worked with before.

However, City are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Per The Mirror, Guardiola wants some security in midfield and feels that Kimmich can provide it.

While he has enough physical presence to help counter the loss of Rodri remains to be seen.

Bayern may be willing to sell midseason, but only for the right price, considering Kimmich is an important first teamer.

 

