Man City boss Guardiola pleased with Bobb training return

Paul Vegas
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has welcomed Oscar Bobb back to training.

The Norway midfielder has been missing since August after suffering a leg fracture.

“It’s the first long injury for Oscar Bobb but with his physicality I don’t think he needs too much time to get fit and to get ready,” said Guardiola said.

“In the last two days he made partial training and that’s good news for us. 

“In a few things he has special qualities that he showed us in preseason.

“Come the second part and hopefully he can help us.”

 

