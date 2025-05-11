Guardiola regrets missed chance against Southampton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton has made the race for a Champions League spot tense.

The Saints’ hard-earned point not only keeps them from becoming the joint-worst team in Premier League history but also makes Citizens’ finish tougher.

"The result, of course, it's a missed opportunity today, we know that," Guardiola told the media.

"It happened. Now, prepare the (FA Cup) final, less time (for) Bournemouth and then Fulham.

"We have three games left - the FA Cup and two games in the Premier League and I didn't expect anything different from one month ago in that we will need to fight until the end."