Southampton groundsman hits back at Man City defender Dias

Southampton groundsman Steve New has had a pop at Manchester City defender Ruben Dias.

New was angered by Dias' complaints about the St Mary's pitch for yesterday's 0-0 draw.

He said: "We try and we must be better, we must be more dynamic, more quicker.

"It was also not easy to be quick because the pitch was just dry with the sun, it was hot.

"It's sad that Southampton waste time the way they do. They just want to stop the game and make it as slow as possible because then the grass that is dry.

"But we need to be better."

New later replied on X: @rubendias⁩ look at all the sand.

"And the irrigation was on early morning, pre-warm up, pre-game and for the whole of half-time.

"I respect your football abilities but you know nothing about being a grounds person."